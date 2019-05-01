VIDEO: BHS Launches Collaborative Robotic Sorter for Recycling Facilities

Eugene, Oregon based recycling equipment manufacturer, Bulk Handling Systems (BHS), has launched the Max-AI® AQC-C, a solution that is comprised of Max-AI VIS (for Visual Identification System) and at least one collaborative robot (CoBot).

The company explained that CoBots are designed to work safely alongside people, allowing the AQC-C to be quickly and easily placed into existing Material Recycling Facilities (MRFs). BHS launched the original Max-AI AQC (Autonomous Quality Control) at WasteExpo in 2017. At this year’s show, our next generation AQC will be on display along with the AQC-C.

Unlike the AQC, which needs more structure to support the robot and guard employees, BHS said that its AQC-C can be installed in sort cabins, on narrow walkways and in other tight locations. It is also easily scalable; up to four robotic sorters can be added behind each Max-VIS system. Each sorter can sort up to 40 picks per minute and up to three different material types.

“The AQC-1 and AQC-2 are fantastic solutions in the right system; but in our business, footprint and installation modifications are always a major factor,” said BHS V.P. of Sales and Marketing Rich Reardon. “The AQC-C is the perfect complement to our Max-AI family of sorters; it’s a fast and easy installation and can work essentially any place a manual sorter can.”

“Unlike a manual sorter, the AQC-C won’t get tired, sick, injured or no-show – and it will sort all day without a break! The flexibility is tremendous: customers are able to add one, two, three or four units per VIS and adapt with their processing needs. We’re really excited about our newest Max offering and can’t wait to show it off at WasteExpo,” he continued.

Max-AI VIS is a standalone piece of equipment used to analyse and report material composition data to operators. The all-new Max-AI product line includes VIS in its standard design with all equipment, rather than incorporated into the equipment structure.

This is said to make possible the installation of VIS independent from a robotic or optical sorter and this distinction benefits Max-AI customers in several ways. The neural network artificial intelligence (AI) is trained for each installation, which takes place after VIS gathers data from the material stream.

When VIS is installed beforehand, the robotic or optical sorters can be installed when the AI is trained and optimised. It also allows for detailed material composition data to verify that either the purchased equipment is the correct solution or that a modification should be made.

BHS added that a standard VIS design provides the future flexibility to add equipment to VIS units or move equipment as processing needs change.

A video explaining the technology can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/tEAr1w1Jxww

