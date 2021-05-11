The group holds the facilities and resources needed to extract and recycle the raw materials required to fuel electric vehicles (EVs) and is positioning itself as the first UK-based circular economy for battery metal recycling.

In Europe, EV sales increased 127% last year, while the battery capacity deployed was 174% higher. Globally, the demand forecasts for the key materials required to power mass-EV adoptions are staggering.

The main environmental issue associated with EVs is the difficulty to recycle the lithium-ion batteries they require. Technology Minerals says it offers comprehensive, contracted solutions that cover every stage of a car battery’s life-cycle. Ethical mining projects extract the key raw materials, like cobalt, that are required to create the batteries that power electric cars. The group then also has the facilities and technology to recycle the spent lithium-ion batteries.

This early-to-market positioning has proved attractive to initial seed investors with pre-IPO raises filling quickly.

