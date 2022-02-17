The boom in electric mobility has one flaw: the scarcity of lithium, cobalt and nickel. All these metals are necessary for the production of the car battery. Therefore, recycling e-car batteries is crucial when it comes to implementing e-mobility in the long term. The Association of Austrian Waste Management Companies (VOEB) calls for EU-wide legal and structural framework conditions to recycle electric vehicle batteries as efficiently as possible.



There have never been so many electric cars. By 2030, 98 out of 100 newly registered passenger cars are expected to have either an electronic or hybrid drive. "We need efficient recycling solutions in the next few years to be able to recycle the increasing quantities of e-car batteries," says Dr Andreas Opelt, board member and battery recycling expert at VOEB. At present, there are hardly any facilities for this. This is because e-car batteries are larger and heavier than conventional batteries and the metals they contain are difficult to separate. In addition, it is currently more economical in many cases to use natural raw materials than those obtained in the recycling process in Europe.

Climate change and scarcity of resources are the driving force

It is not only the expected volume of e-cars to be disposed of in the coming years that is pushing the automotive industry, waste management sector, and politicians to improve the recycling of batteries. Rather, growing climate awareness and resource scarcity could be the driving force to push the recycling of e-car batteries. The rising price of lithium is a clear warning signal. As early as 2030, 80% of the lithium mined worldwide is expected to go into the production of e-car batteries, compared to 70% for cobalt and 25% for nickel. "Recovering these metals when recycling an old battery is the safest and most sustainable way to ensure that resource scarcity does not become a hurdle for electromobility," says Opelt.

Recycling e-car batteries

When recycling an e-car, the flammable old batteries must be recycled after 1,500 to 2,500 charging cycles, depending on their useful life and time, estimated at eight to ten years. These can then be reused in the sense of a second-life application, for example as electricity storage in the stationary sector. If this is not the case, the raw materials contained in batteries, such as lithium, cobalt and nickel, can be recovered and used as secondary raw materials in further manufacturing processes - for example for new electric cars. Dr Opelt: "However, this is still very difficult in some cases, as batteries from electric cars are currently still difficult to recycle. The manufacturers must be held accountable and already think about recyclable products when designing the batteries.