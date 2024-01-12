AMP has been named to Cleantech Group's Global Cleantech 100 for the fifth consecutive year. The list, now in its 15th year, serves as a definitive guide to the top companies making significant contributions to sustainable innovation.



Selected through a thorough evaluation process, Cleantech 100 companies provide solutions for a range of industry groups: Agriculture & Food, Energy & Power, Materials & Chemicals, Resources & Environment, and Transportation & Logistics.



“These innovative companies are driving positive change and are at the forefront of enabling the global transition to a more sustainable future,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “The Global Cleantech 100 is a recognition of the market’s positive view on their progress to date and their potential impact in building a cleaner, decarbonized world.”