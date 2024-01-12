Sustainability : Cleantech Group's Global Cleantech 100 published

Jan 12, 2024
AMP has been named to Cleantech Group's Global Cleantech 100 for the fifth consecutive year.
AMP has been named to Cleantech Group's Global Cleantech 100 for the fifth consecutive year. The list, now in its 15th year, serves as a definitive guide to the top companies making significant contributions to sustainable innovation.

Selected through a thorough evaluation process, Cleantech 100 companies provide solutions for a range of industry groups: Agriculture & Food, Energy & Power, Materials & Chemicals, Resources & Environment, and Transportation & Logistics.

“These innovative companies are driving positive change and are at the forefront of enabling the global transition to a more sustainable future,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “The Global Cleantech 100 is a recognition of the market’s positive view on their progress to date and their potential impact in building a cleaner, decarbonized world.”

