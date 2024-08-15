The US Department of Energy (DOE) has approved $41 million for 14 projects to develop Renewables-to-Liquids (RtL) technologies that use renewable energy sources such as wind and solar to produce liquids for sustainable fuels or chemicals that can be transported and stored as easily as carbon-intensive liquids such as gasoline or oil. Renewable energy resources are often not connected to the current US electricity grid. By enabling the transport of sustainable fuels, the selected projects can reduce interconnection barriers while helping to reduce emissions from hard-to-decarbonise industrial sectors.

“With this announcement, the Department of Energy charges forward on its mission of finding and elevating new technologies to ensure that the United States remains innovative and energy independent,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Renewables-to-liquids fuel production has the potential to boost the utility of renewable energy all while helping to lay the groundwork for the Biden-Harris Administration’s goals of creating a clean energy economy.”