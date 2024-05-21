“IFAT Munich provides encouragement and gives us strength for the future,” says Stefan Rummel, CEO of Messe München. “The challenges of our time, such as the climate crisis or the shortage of raw materials, can only be solved with technology. Whether it's the transformation of municipalities towards more climate resilience or industry towards a more circular economy: IFAT Munich is the event which presents solutions for our future. I am delighted that IFAT Munich has received more attention than ever this year, from politics and business, to associations and companies.”



For the Chairman of the IFAT Munich Advisory Board, Dr. Johannes F. Kirchhoff, this year's event was “an absolute highlight. Where else can you meet the most important representatives from the industry from all over the world in just five days? I am very impressed by the variety of technologies and innovations that were presented here. The environmental technology sector is undoubtedly one of the most innovative industries at the moment—this was clearly demonstrated here at IFAT Munich.”