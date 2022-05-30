ISWA at IFAT: Talking about sustainable waste management

It was a longer wait than usual. It has been four years instead of the usual two since the last IFAT in Munich. Due to the Covid pandemic the world's leading trade fair for water, sewage, waste and raw materials management did not take place in 2020. But now it is back with a vengeance. Around 2,900 exhibitors from more than 50 countries are currently present in the Munich Trade Fair Hall. And the relief and joy from everybody, exhibitors and visitors alike, are palpable. New technology and big machinery are better experienced live and of course, it's much easier to start a conversation if you are face to face with the other person.

ISWA kicked off its week at IFAT with a networking reception at the booth in A5 238. Managing Director Marc Tijhuis and President Carlos Silva Filho welcomed the attendees. The next ISWA World Congress will be from 21 to 23 September in Singapore. Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Transport, and Sustainability and the Environment spoke about how waste has become sexy as of late, meaning that it is - finally - a topic much discussed. And that the importance of adequate waste management is recognised. Even though more waste means more business for the industry, as she said, it is essential that the waste sector focuses on sustainability. Which, as Khor stressed, also provides enough business opportunities. One key topic that Singapore is focusing on is carbon capture. For the Minister this technology will play a big role in the future.

She also talked about the Singapore Green Plan that among other goals aims to make Singapore’s first integrated waste and used water treatment facility to be 100% energy self-sufficient by 2025 and cease the new registrations of diesel cars and taxis from 2025. Extended Producer Responsibilty (EPR) also plays an important role.

