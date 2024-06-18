Sustainability : Sirmax and Technogym collaborate for a line of performing products in recycled plastic
Sirmax Group, Europe's leading manufacturer of thermoplastic granules for various applications, has developed materials for Technogym, a world leader in fitness, wellness, sports and health products. These materials will be used to manufacture the recycled plastic components of Technogym's new generation of Excite fitness equipment.
Technogym's Excite range, which includes seven products (Excite Run, Excite Synchro, Excite Bike, Excite Vario, Excite Recline, Excite Climb and Excite Top), is a market leader in terms of sustainability, design and technical features. Thanks to the materials supplied by Sirmax, the environmental impact of these machines has been significantly reduced right from the design stage. In some components, such as the housing, virgin material was replaced with GREEN ISOTER®, an ABS-based thermoplastic resin produced by the Sirmax Group. GREEN ISOTER® contains 60% raw material from the mechanical recycling of household waste and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) and is certified by the Istituto Italiano Plastici as a Second Life Plastic from Separate Waste Collection (Plastica Seconda Vita da Raccolta Differenziata).
Emissions reduction
The use of this raw material enables the recovery of an average of 7 kg of plastic per item produced - plastic that would otherwise be sent to landfill or incineration. Instead, it is recovered and reused in high value-added materials. According to Sirmax's internal studies, this alternative results in an average 50% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to using 100% virgin materials. In addition, the human-powered version of Excite requires no electricity or batteries to operate its 10-inch LCD touchscreen, which includes built-in Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth® and innovative content.
In general, the new environmentally sustainable material (with 60% recycled content) represents up to 70% of the total materials used.
"The supply of these innovative components to Technogym adds new dimensions to the research and use of high-performing, recycled materials," comments Leonardo Forner, Sirmax Group Sustainability Manager. "At Sirmax, the real technological challenge is not just material creation and formulation – we also have to make sure its aesthetic performance during molding meets theSirmax - Internal Documenthigh standards required by the different machines. Through this collaboration, we can effectively show the market our Group's commitment and investments in the customized design of innovative and sustainable materials, following the principles of the Circular Economy."
Presented at PRSE
The updated version of the Excite range will be presented to the public at this year's edition of PRSE - Plastics Recycling Show Europe 2024, one of Europe's most important trade fairs for the plastics and rubber industry, to be held in Amsterdam on 19 and 20 June. Excite Run, the high-tech treadmill that offers 13% more running space in 30% less space and provides real-time biofeedback, will represent the entire Excite line. Visitors will also be able to experience the Excite Bike on stand C62.
Due to its innovative features, the Excite line is one of the five finalists for the PRSE Award, which recognises achievements in the use of recycled materials, product design and manufacturing.