The use of this raw material enables the recovery of an average of 7 kg of plastic per item produced - plastic that would otherwise be sent to landfill or incineration. Instead, it is recovered and reused in high value-added materials. According to Sirmax's internal studies, this alternative results in an average 50% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to using 100% virgin materials. In addition, the human-powered version of Excite requires no electricity or batteries to operate its 10-inch LCD touchscreen, which includes built-in Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth® and innovative content.



In general, the new environmentally sustainable material (with 60% recycled content) represents up to 70% of the total materials used.

"The supply of these innovative components to Technogym adds new dimensions to the research and use of high-performing, recycled materials," comments Leonardo Forner, Sirmax Group Sustainability Manager. "At Sirmax, the real technological challenge is not just material creation and formulation – we also have to make sure its aesthetic performance during molding meets the high standards required by the different machines. Through this collaboration, we can effectively show the market our Group's commitment and investments in the customized design of innovative and sustainable materials, following the principles of the Circular Economy."