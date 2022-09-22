One of the concurring sessions evolved around health care and hazardous waste. Dr Anne Woolridge,

Chief Operating Officer at Independent Safety Services, United Kingdom, focused on how health care waste has become of interest to the public because of the pandemic and how quite a lot of the PPE has been overclassified. Also a lot of generated waste could have been avoided quoting the use of gloves for vaccinations. Those are not strictly necessary, she said, but the public is used to it and demands it. The media fueling this impression by condemning health care personnel not using gloves. “We don’t only need to re-educate the public, we also need to re-educate the media,” she said. There should be more focus on the actual hazardous healthcare waste that needs special treatment.

Paeng Lopez, Plastics in Healthcare Program Manager for Southeast Asia and project officer at Philipine organization Health Care without Harm presented a study conducted to five hospitals to get better data on effects of the pandemic on waste generation and management in healthcare.



The survey found out that



57% of the total plastic wastes are non-essential i.e. food preparation, food storage, utensils

25% of total plastic waste are infectious

18% are PPE

Furthermore, some medical wards have a very high percentage of unsegregated infectious waste. Health care facilities should improve the segregation especially in non-Covid areas in order to reduce the amount of waste requiring expensive treatment. Hospitals generate tonnes of food waste annually, which can attract disease vectors and generate methane. Therefore, they should bio digest or compost the food waste in order to retain some value and reduce the carbon footprint.