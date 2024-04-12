With a processing capacity of 3 - 6 t/h and three simultaneous material discharges, the STEINERT PLASMAX | LIBS enables the most efficient processing of high-grade aluminium scrap, meeting all current industry standards.

The new sorting system brings together several technological innovations and combines them on the proven STEINERT KSS platform - a symbiosis that promises maximum quality and reliability. The compact design also makes it very easy to integrate the sorting system into existing systems.

Karl Hoffmann, Global Sales Director Metal Recycling at STEINERT, summarises the driving force behind the development: "Precise sorting of aluminium with the STEINERT PLASMAX I LIBS delivers quality levels that provide an excellent basis for the increasing demand for recycled aluminium. With the need to decarbonise the automotive industry and its supply chains, increased use of high quality recycled materials is essential. I am delighted that with the STEINERT PLASMAX I LIBS we are able to present a technology that we have developed in-house and that once again sets new standards in the aluminium recycling industry.