The North Rhine-Westphalian operating company Bioenergie Hünxe has commissioned the Swiss greentech group Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) with the conversion and expansion of an existing biogas plant. In operation since 2005 under the Renewable Energy Sources Act 2004 (EEG), after 20 years the plant in Hünxe, around 30 kilometres north of the city of Duisburg, will within the foreseeable future have to operate without feed-in tariffs. Against this backdrop, a viable concept for the ongoing long-term operation of the plant was sought. The HZI Group has drawn on its entire portfolio of biogas production and utilisation solutions to develop a compelling retrofit package to convert the plant from biogas generation to gas upgrading using membrane technology. The work will be carried out during plant operation with the shortest possible downtimes.

This will enable the plant to continue operating economically, fulfil political requirements for the increased use of organic fertiliser, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a further opportunity to substitute fossil natural gas.

Coordinated delivery of the project, which entails almost 20 individual measures, has already begun, and is due for completion by mid-2025. The gas feed-in plant should then be ready for operation and the grid connection established. The total volume of substrate processed to produce biogas will increase from 34,000 to around 62,000 tonnes per year.