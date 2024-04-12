The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released details of a new rule for the disposal of explosives waste. It is the latest move by the Biden-Harris administration in advancing environmental justice for Native and disadvantaged communities nationwide.

EPA's new rule would amend standards for facilities that use open burning and open detonation (OB/OD) to treat explosives waste, including munitions, fireworks, flares and airbag propellants. If finalised, the rule would enhance existing requirements to use safe and available alternative technologies to treat waste explosives and provide new OB/OD engineering standards to safeguard communities and military families from pollution. In addition, EPA proposed a framework for permitting mobile treatment units to broaden potential treatment options for waste explosives and limit the use of open burning and open detonation.

“Open burning and open detonation of waste explosives like fireworks or munitions can have serious environmental and public health impacts, oftentimes in communities already overburdened by pollution,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “In close coordination with federal, state and local partners, EPA’s proposal will work to better protect local communities from environmental and health harm while ensuring facilities are supported in the transition to new alternative technologies that safely manage explosive wastes.”