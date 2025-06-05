World Environment Day : How the circular economy can help beat plastic pollution
Plastic pollution has become one of the most pervasive environmental threats of our time. Every year, between 19 and 23 million tonnes of plastic waste leak into aquatic ecosystems, while 13 million tonnes accumulate in soil, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The effects are not limited to environmental degradation; human health is increasingly at risk.
“Plastic does have a role to play in our societies. But the way we produce, use and discard many plastics has swamped the world in pollution,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, during the World Environment Day 2025 Commemoration Ceremony. “Microplastics are increasingly being found in the arteries, lungs, brains, placenta and breast milk of people—where they simply do not belong.”
Andersen emphasized that the solution lies far beyond recycling: “Only adopting a circular approach across the full lifecycle will ensure that plastic pollution stays out of our oceans, our soils and our bodies. This means a complete rethink of how we design, make, use and reuse plastics.”
>>> Embracing circular waste management: a critical paradigm shift for a livable future
Sustainability through systemic change
The concept of the circular economy is gaining momentum as a pathway to systemic change. Rather than viewing plastic as waste, it promotes a model where materials are kept in use, pollution is designed out, and natural systems are regenerated. This requires collective effort—governments, industries, and consumers all have a role to play.
Scientists are also constantly trying develop biodegradable plastics. Only recently, researchers from the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science and the University of Tokyo, presented a plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours, offering a potential solution to the modern-day menace of ocean pollution and wildlife harm. In a lab in Wako, near Tokyo, a team demonstrated a piece of plastic that vanished when stirred into salt water. While no plans for commercialisation have been detailed, project lead Takuzo Aida said that their research has attracted interest, including from those in the packaging sector.
The upcoming round of international negotiations for a global treaty to end plastic pollution, set to begin in August, highlights the urgency of implementing this change. The waste management sector, with its deep expertise and infrastructure, stands as a critical enabler in the shift from a linear to a circular plastics economy.
Innovation at every stage
According to Rob Mowat, Event Director of ESS Expo, effective action must encompass the entire value chain: “Tackling environmental challenges calls for integrated solutions that cover the entire value chain—from design and material science to policy reform.”
As the UK’s premier environmental innovation platform, ESS Expo is committed to driving real progress. “Improving recycling, particularly for plastics, is critical for reducing pollution and World Environment Day is a timely reminder of the importance of collaboration,” Mowat said. “At ESS Expo we are committed to providing a platform for knowledge exchange, which is essential for driving forward our journey towards a greener and more ecologically balanced planet.”
Reimagining waste management’s role
World Environment Day 2025 serves as more than a symbolic occasion; it highlights the growing importance of aligning industrial practices with sustainability goals. Within this context, the role of waste management continues to evolve—from traditional collection and disposal toward more integral participation in the circular economy. This shift involves engagement with advanced sorting technologies, consideration of eco-design principles, and awareness of policies aimed at reducing unnecessary plastic production.
Plastic pollution has become a complex, far-reaching issue with implications for biodiversity, public health, the climate, and economic stability. Yet, it remains a challenge with viable solutions. Circular approaches and cross-sector collaboration offer promising pathways toward addressing these impacts while opening the door to innovation and long-term resilience.
The theme of World Environment Day 2025 underscores the significance of shared responsibility in tackling plastic pollution, with the waste management sector positioned as a key contributor to shaping more sustainable systems.