Plastic pollution has become one of the most pervasive environmental threats of our time. Every year, between 19 and 23 million tonnes of plastic waste leak into aquatic ecosystems, while 13 million tonnes accumulate in soil, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The effects are not limited to environmental degradation; human health is increasingly at risk.

“Plastic does have a role to play in our societies. But the way we produce, use and discard many plastics has swamped the world in pollution,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, during the World Environment Day 2025 Commemoration Ceremony. “Microplastics are increasingly being found in the arteries, lungs, brains, placenta and breast milk of people—where they simply do not belong.”

Andersen emphasized that the solution lies far beyond recycling: “Only adopting a circular approach across the full lifecycle will ensure that plastic pollution stays out of our oceans, our soils and our bodies. This means a complete rethink of how we design, make, use and reuse plastics.”

