What role do governments and NGOs play in combating marine litter?

Both governments and NGOs play a crucial role in efforts towards combatting marine litter. They do so particularly through policy intervention, coordinated actions and last but not least – public engagement. Governments set the enabling and framework conditions through laws and regulations, and NGOs collaborate with government bodies to enhance these efforts, often focusing on capacity building, community education and local clean-up activities.

How can the effectiveness of marine litter regulations be measured?

I don’t think there is an agreement on this yet but some indicators and methodologies can be helpful in measuring the effectiveness of marine litter regulations – for instance these could involve data collection and analysis to evaluate the impact of policies and action. Regular sampling and waste source identification could help in assessing whether quantities are varying over time.

Can you describe the CLOCC project?

The Clean Oceans through Clean Communities (CLOCC) Programme is a community and network-driven programme owned by Avfall Norge and funded by Norad (the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation).

What are the project's goals and outcomes?

CLOCC’s vision is to achieve healthy societies and a clean environment ‒ through sustainable communities, green jobs and business opportunities in local circular economies. CLOCC uses a participatory planning process through hybrid training (in person with some online components), conducting stakeholder meetings, baseline assessments and Waste Master Plan development with a focus on governance and stakeholder involvement. CLOCC uses a 7-step integrated sustainable waste management approach for waste management planning and stakeholder engagement process.