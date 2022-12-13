The idea came up on a trip to Vietnam after seeing tons of trash floating on the rivers and subsequently entering the ocean on a daily basis. After completing the pilot project, the company Plastic Fisher was founded in 2019 and shortly after the first TrashBoom was established in Bandung, Indonesia.

According to co-founder Moritz Schulz, three factors were crucial to the success of Plastic Fisher: The usage of local materials, simple technology and local employees for the construction and operation of the TrashBoom and deploying the technology as open source in order to build as many barriers worldwide as possible as well as close operation with other organizations around the world.

The plastic is manually collected from the systems on a daily basis and brought to sorting facilities. All recyclables are reintroduced into the supply chain. Unfortunately, the vast majority of the collected material is not recyclable and is sent to thermal processing at certified incineration plants.

Nevertheless, the end results are great: By the end of 2022, TrashBoom has created a total of 63 local jobs in six locations with a total of 23 systems, that collected more than 340 tons of waste - the trend is rising.