Every year since 2018, Break Free From Plastic (BFFP) has published the results of its Global Brand Audit, revealing the world's worst plastic polluters.

Brand audits are participatory community initiatives that collect, count and document plastic waste from brands to determine which companies are responsible for plastic pollution.

According to the NGO, 250 brand audits were carried out by 8,804 volunteers in 41 countries in 2023. In total, they collected and audited 537,719 pieces of plastic waste. Volunteers from 97 civil society organisations documented 6,858 brands from 3,810 parent companies.



The definition of a 'top global plastic polluter' is the parent company that, according to the data from the brand audits, is responsible for the most plastic waste in the most countries.

The analysis reveals that this year’s top global plastic polluters are: