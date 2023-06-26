The Environment Ministry Representative discussed the challenges faced by 11 damaged cities and the coordination of collaboration with 800 municipalities to provide equipment and personnel to the affected area. They mentioned the "twinning" of cities for mutual support during disasters, though they noted the need to improve the selection process as both "twins" may be affected by the same earthquake. The Ankara Municipality representative highlighted their efforts to maintain adequate disposal capacity and update risk plans, particularly addressing the frequent floods in the area. ISTAC also pointed out the need to improve the "twinning" of cities to ensure mutual support is effective during disasters.

Dr. Ghanimeh shared her own experience from the Beirut explosion, emphasizing the importance of proper planning to avoid waste management complications with timely interventions to relieve indirect effects. She also recommended early segregation of waste streams where possible as otherwise mixed streams can become unusable due to contamination of practical issues of recovery. She underscored the significance of addressing these challenges during the planning phase in order to create effective disaster waste management plans that can be implemented efficiently to maximize their mitigation potential.