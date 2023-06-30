Ms. Esra Erdogan from the Ministry of Environment discussed the complexities of waste disposal, highlighting ongoing efforts to remove rubble and recover materials from the earthquake zones. Construction debris poses a significant challenge, and a board consisting of representatives from three universities is studying the issue of how to best deal with it and where it should be temporarily stored or disposed of as necessary. She mentioned that 'twin' cities have been helpful in relief efforts and transporting waste, and training from Japan has aided in addressing waste management concerns.



Istanbul Municipality representatives shared insights on their estimations on the necessary waste management capacity treatment space in case of another earthquake. There are also taking into consideration medical waste planning, drawing on lessons from the pandemic on the sudden increase of such waste during emergency situations. The need for landfill sites and an inventory of equipment for waste transportation and sorting was also discussed. In particular for medical waste, it was emphasized the importance of treating medical waste separately from other waste types, and to develop plans for scenarios that should include more open logistics areas.

