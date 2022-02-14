Composting : New Composting Handbook

Feb 14, 2022
Reading time: Less than a minute
A new handbooko includes the latest information on composting and compost, providing the first comprehensive resource in decades.
Organic waste for composting on soil and woman holding green seedling, top view. Natural fertilizer
© New Africa - stock.adobe.com

The Composting Handbook is the single guide to the latest science, principles and best practices for composting for farm and large-scale commercial composting operations. It provides insights into a variety of opportunities and challenges for converting raw organic materials into a useful and marketable product.

The Composting Handbook expands on previously available resources by incorporating new information, new subjects and new practices, drawing its content from current scientific principles, research, engineering and industry experience.

It is an invaluable reference for composting facility managers and operators, prospective managers and operators, regulators, policy-makers, environmental advocates, educators, waste generators and managers and generally people interested in composting as a business or a solution to managing organic materials.

The Composting Handbook A how-to and why manual for farm, municipal, institutional and commercial composters; 1st edition – 3 December 2021 Editors: Robert Rynk, Ginny Black, Jane Gilbert, Johannes Biala, Jean Bonhotal, Mary Schwarz, Leslie Cooperband eBook ISBN: 9780323856034
Post Date
Feb 14, 2022
Last Update
Feb 14, 2022