The first prototypes had plastic enclosures and couldn't stand up to the conditions. “We found they were knocked around by contractors and faded quickly in the sun,” Blampied says. Then they realized: There isn’t much plastic at a rural site or farm. Everything is made of steel and for good reason. So, they came up with a an all-metal enclosure, Blampied explains: “The sensors are virtually indestructible now. The high-quality powder coating looks amazing and won't fade, but it's also functional. The bright orange stands out on the brown backdrop of compost reducing the chance of them being missed while work is carried out around the site."

The device called RM1 has a 4G LTE modem inside, is rated IP67 waterproof to withstand harsh weather, and is powered by the sun so there is no need to actively recharge it. It also is very easy to install and put into operation. "The RM1 only has one button. The operator can insert it into a stockpile, make sure the panel is facing the afternoon sun, press the button, and be monitoring temperatures round the clock, without the need for any training,” Patrick Blampied says. "Day to day they are designed to be maintenance-free devices as they are charged passively by the sun. All batteries do lose capacity over the years though so we have designed the RM1 with repairability in mind. You can purchase replacement batteries from us and follow a simple DUY replacement guide."

According to the official guidelines by the Environmental Protection Agency of Victoria (EPA) the internal temperature of each stockpile is recommended. One unit per stockpile is ideal if you want to automate the temperature recording, however, the unit can also be moved around.

Although the sensor's use has so far been limited to compost, it can also be used for other materials and higher temperatures.