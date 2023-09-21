The analysis showed that paper-based packaging is the largest source of packaging waste in the EU. With 32.7 million tonnes of waste generated in 2020, paper alone will generate more waste than the next two largest waste streams, plastic and glass, combined. The report reveals that paper-based packaging is a major driver of deforestation in Europe and around the world. Around 90% of paper pulp is made from wood and paper production accounts for around 35% of all trees felled.



The report shows that Brazil is Europe's largest supplier of pulp and paper, supplying more to Europe than the region's largest producers - Sweden and Finland. Brazil has tripled its pulp production in the last two decades and now covers an area of 7.2 million hectares - twice the size of Belgium. Eucalyptus and pine plantations in Brazil are exacerbating water scarcity, forest fires and biodiversity loss. In Europe, Finnish forests have become a net emitter of carbon dioxide due to overgrowth, and 76% of Finnish forest habitats are classified as threatened.

Marco Musso, Senior Policy Officer for Circular Economy at the European Environmental Bureau said: ”This study sounds the alarm on the false solutions of substituting one single-use material for another. The public and policy makers are being misled about the sustainability and circularity of paper-based food packaging. To credibly prevent waste EU decision-makers must focus on restricting avoidable packaging while promoting efficient and convenient reuse systems. This is particularly crucial in the food and drinks sector which accounts for two-thirds of the total packaging market in Europe.”

