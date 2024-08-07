In addition to smartphones, lithium-ion batteries are used in a wide range of everyday items - from tablets and e-scooters to children's toys and e-vapes. "Many people don't realise the deadly consequences of even one improperly disposed battery, as there is an extreme risk of fire if it heats up or is damaged. There are more and more headlines about fires in waste collection centres or recycling companies. The cause is usually a tiny battery that has ignited due to friction or heat," warns Andreas Opelt. "This leads to explosive fires that are difficult to extinguish. The association therefore urges the public to ensure that electronic devices do not contain any batteries before disposing of them, and to return batteries only to retailers or waste collection centres. Furthermore, lithium-ion batteries contain valuable raw materials that can be processed by recycling companies if they are disposed of correctly. If they end up in residual waste, valuable materials such as lithium, nickel or cobalt are lost.