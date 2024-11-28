World Soil Day, observed annually on December 5th, is a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of soil health and its vital role in sustaining life on Earth. Established by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 2014, this day emphasizes the need to address soil degradation, promote sustainable land management practices, and ensure the health of ecosystems for future generations. Each year, a specific theme is chosen to spotlight a pressing issue related to soil and its impact on global challenges such as food security, climate change, and biodiversity loss.

The International Compost Alliance (ICA), representing members from regions as diverse as New Zealand and Canada, is actively participating in this year's celebration by hosting a series of educational webinars. Accessible to audiences worldwide, these sessions will delve into the critical role of compost in fostering soil health, advancing sustainable farming practices, and addressing the issue of contamination in compost production.

