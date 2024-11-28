Biowaste : Celebrating World Soil Day: A focus on soil, water, and sustainability
World Soil Day, observed annually on December 5th, is a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of soil health and its vital role in sustaining life on Earth. Established by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 2014, this day emphasizes the need to address soil degradation, promote sustainable land management practices, and ensure the health of ecosystems for future generations. Each year, a specific theme is chosen to spotlight a pressing issue related to soil and its impact on global challenges such as food security, climate change, and biodiversity loss.
The International Compost Alliance (ICA), representing members from regions as diverse as New Zealand and Canada, is actively participating in this year's celebration by hosting a series of educational webinars. Accessible to audiences worldwide, these sessions will delve into the critical role of compost in fostering soil health, advancing sustainable farming practices, and addressing the issue of contamination in compost production.
Advocating sustainable soil management
Healthy soils are integral to addressing many of today’s environmental challenges. They act as carbon sinks, regulate water cycles, and provide the nutrients necessary for growing food. However, approximately 33% of global soils are degraded, primarily due to unsustainable agricultural practices, deforestation, and urbanization. World Soil Day highlights the urgent need to reverse this trend by advocating for sustainable soil management and practices like composting, which restores organic matter and improves soil structure.
The ICA’s webinars provide a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration, offering insights from experts in composting and sustainable agriculture. Attendees will gain valuable information about innovative techniques and practices that support healthy soils and sustainable resource management.
World Soil Day is an invitation to deepen understanding and appreciation of the profound connection between soil and water—the foundation of life itself. Full details of these enriching webinars are available for those eager to engage in meaningful discussions and explore cutting-edge advancements in the field. It is a chance to reflect on how individual and collective actions can contribute to protecting the planet's soil for a more sustainable future.
For more information and updates on ICA's World Soil Day webinars, go to their website.
Key facts
- 95% of our food comes from the soil.
- 33% of the world's soils are degraded.
- It can take up to 1000 years to produce just 2-3 cm of soil.
- Soils provide 15 of the 18 naturally occurring chemical elements essential to plants.
- There are more living organisms in a tablespoon of soil than there are people on Earth.
- Over the past 70 years, the levels of vitamins and nutrients in food have declined dramatically.
- Two billion people worldwide suffer from micronutrient deficiencies, known as hidden hunger.
- Agricultural production will need to increase by 60% to meet global food demand in 2050.
- Up to 58% more food could be produced through sustainable soil management.
- Up to half of our household waste could be composted to improve our soil.
The importance of composting
The International Compost Alliance envisions a world where organic waste recycling produces high-quality compost and digestate, fostering healthy soils, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing food security, and advancing the circular bioeconomy.
Its mission is to drive collaboration in maximizing organic waste recycling and producing certified, high-quality compost for the benefit of the environment, society, and members. The Alliance acts as a think tank for sharing ideas, promotes international evidence locally, communicates strategic messages, and advocates globally for the organics recycling industry, engaging with NGOs, the UN, and policymakers.
Committed to sustainability, the Alliance proudly supports World Soil Day’s mission to highlight the critical role of soil and water in sustaining life.