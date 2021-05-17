In 2009, the garment industry recorded about EUR 178 million in sales. In 2019, sales had already risen to EUR 221 million despite generally falling clothing prices. The use of raw materials demonstrates the fast pace of the industry even more clearly. From 2000 to 2018, the output of the most important source materials for the garment industry, namely synthetic polymer fibres, cellulose chemical fibres and cotton, nearly doubled worldwide from 56 million tonnes to more than 100 million tonnes.

Simultaneously, the previous recycling mechanisms, which were already questionable anyway in terms of their social and ecological compatibility, had completely imploded. The overwhelming majority of used textiles collected in Europe has been exported to Africa in recent decades. For charitable organisations, the sale of used textiles to wholesalers, who then resold them locally, was a good source of income for a long time. A less pleasant result has been that these mass exports have ruined local African textile production. Kenya therefore imposed a ban on used clothing imports in 2020. However, it had to do so under the pretext that COVID-19 posed a risk of infection, probably to avoid alienating the many mini-merchants dependent on the used textile business.

But the main reason why the export-based recycling of used textiles has ground to a near halt in the meantime has to do with the decline in prices. In 2019, exporters could count on a price

of EUR 500 to EUR 600 per tonne; then the price plummeted to EUR 200. Today, traders are increasingly stuck with their containers. Industry observers say that two phenomena are responsible for this trend: increasing exports from the United States and COVID-19. For lack of other possible distractions during lockdown, countless people began doing something they had kept postponing before, namely, cleaning out their wardrobes and homes.