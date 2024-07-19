The report concludes that there is likely to be continued adoption of object recognition technologies, which may offer a more cost-effective solution to circularity.



Both the plastics industry and policy makers should consider whether the use of tagging technologies as a mass-market solution offers sufficient additional benefits to justify the additional cost and complex implementation process.

Andy Grant, Technical Director and the project’s director at Eunomia said: “With increased interest in marker-based solutions for sorting plastic packaging, the findings of this report should be timely for decision-making across Europe and Member States. This report concludes that the application of advanced sorting technologies is not likely to be necessary to facilitate circular recycling across many packaging formats because existing technology is sufficient. Where advanced sorting is necessary, we already see some examples; in some rigid plastics formats, object recognition is already delivering tangible results. In flexible formats, further work is needed to determine which of the advanced formats may be necessary.”