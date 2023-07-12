“Legislation will continue to be one of the key enablers of a smooth transition toward a fully circular economy for flexible plastic films,” commented Ton Emans, President of PRE and the Chair of the Polyolefin Films Working Group. “Moreover, value-chain collaboration is imperative and will determine the success of this transition,” he added.

Future market developments will therefore be strongly influenced by the proposal for a Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, which will be crucial in decoupling the prices of recycled polymers from their virgin counterparts and providing more legal certainty to the industry. As a result, this will further stimulate investment in the flexible plastics sector.



For the industry to meet its targets, an additional 7 million tonnes of installed recycling capacity for flexible plastics will be needed by 2030. Achieving this target will require a holistic approach and continuous improvements at all stages of the value chain, with improved design for recycling, collection and sorting efficiencies being key to increasing the supply of high-quality recyclates.