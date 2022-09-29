For the time being it’s not yet confirmed that another planet can sustain life. However, it seems that some humans have not realized that fact yet.

Considering the expected population growth - around 8.5 billion people in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050 - the equivalent of almost three planets could be required to provide the natural resources needed to sustain current lifestyles. According to the Global Footprint Network we are consuming natural resources faster than the planet can replenish. Current levels show that we need 1.75 planets Earth to fulfill our needs every year.

Due to such a “way of life”, we are now facing a triple planetary crisis: increased pollution, biodiversity loss, and global warming, which are affecting not only the environment but also the health and living conditions of millions of people worldwide, mainly the most vulnerable ones. If nothing is changed until 2030, we’ll definitely be compromising the current structures.