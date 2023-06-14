UN Secretary General António Guterres recently established an Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste to which you have been appointed. Can you tell us about the role of the Advisory Board?

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approved a resolution last December to promote zero waste initiatives to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Under this resolution, the Member States asked the Secretary General of the United Nations to set up an advisory board of eminent persons, to be selected on the basis of their knowledge, experience and expertise in this matter.

The role of this Advisory Board will be to support the Secretary General in promoting initiatives related to raising awareness and delivering actions that enable waste reduction and sound management of waste in order to achieve the targets set by the SDGs.

Why is establishing such a board important?

The importance of having this Advisory Board is to bring together different capacities, experiences and backgrounds to join efforts towards a very relevant topic on the environmental agenda and to develop a collaborative programme to maximise zero waste initiatives, ensuring environmentally sound waste management and sustainable development for all.