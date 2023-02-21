The partners recognise that progress can only be made through cross-industry collaboration. Wildplastic, a German start-up founded in 2019, works with communities of collectors globally to collect 'wild' plastic from beaches, landfills and illegal dumpsites. In the spring of 2019, Wildplastic will start selling its first garbage bags made from 100% recycled plastic. Currently, their focus is on sourcing low-density polyethylene (LDPE), such as bubble wrap or certain food packaging. Once collected, the plastic is transported to a recycling partner who washes, melts and processes it into granules. These recyclate pellets are then sent to a manufacturing partner and used to replace virgin LDPE material.



In 2021, Wildplastic and the Institute of Circular Resource Engineering and Management (CREM) of TU-Hamburg started a cooperative research and development project, financed by the Investment and Development Bank of Hamburg (IFB) to study the feasibility of improving the quality of LDPE-recyclates from post-consumer sources. Evonik is supporting this project as a cooperative partner.