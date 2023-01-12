E-waste recycling : International e-waste industry gathers in Salzburg

Jan 12, 2023
From January 18 to 20 2023 Salzburg is the center of the global e-waste scene. The industry gathers in the Austrian city to present new technology and discuss the development of the sector.
E-waste is definitely on the rise. And with it the need for recycling this special waste. From January 18 to 20 the international electronics recycling industry gathers in Salzburg, Austria, for the International Electronics Recycling Congres (IERC). IERC is the leading event in the world of circular economy electronics. It brings together more than 500 international professionals from production, design, promotion, business development, material supply, recycling, logistics and authorities. An exhibition area with over 50 booths provides the perfect opportunity to reach key industry decision-makers and to find out what's new in the global electronics recycling business.

