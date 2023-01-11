The process of electronics recycling involves many stages of size reduction, screening and material separation. Bunting provides metal separation solutions, including the coarse separation of ferrous and non-ferrous metals; stainless-steel and PCB separation; and the recovery of fine non-ferrous metals such as wires and electrical components.

The ultra-strong magnetic head pulley of the patented Stainless Steel Separator separates weakly magnetic shredded stainless steel. This produces a saleable product as well as removes the potentially damaging metal from the process. The Stainless Steel Separator also preferentially recovers printed circuit boards (PCBs).

After stainless steel removal, Bunting’s Eddy Current Separators recover non-ferrous metals from the non-magnetic mix. The location and design of the Eddy Current Separator depends on the plant design and nature of the electrical waste. Specific models of Eddy Current Separators are designed to recover coarse or fine non-ferrous metals (i.e. prior to and post a secondary shredder).