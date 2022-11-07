Bunting is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of magnetic separators, eddy current separators, metal detectors and electrostatic separators. The Bunting European manufacturing facilities are in Redditch, just outside Birmingham, and Berkhamsted, both in the United Kingdom.

Zixtel Ltd, under the name of Advanced Digital Dynamics, was founded in 1997 to deliver IT and recycling solutions for businesses of all kinds, both locally and globally. This included buying and selling refurbished IT equipment and being an Approved Authorised Treatment Facility (AATF). From their recycling facility in Wetherby, UK, the company provided services for data destruction and disposal, recycling and refining. Continued expansion and growth resulted in the business being renamed Zixtel in 2019.

The difficulties arising from the pandemic inspired Zixtel’s management team to focus on their recycling capabilities. The company’s objective was to recycle WEEE and other company’s waste products, and eliminate or, where no further processing was possible, minimize the amount of waste for landfill. End markets were identified for all recovered materials, including metals and plastic.