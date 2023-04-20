PRSE 2023 : Plastics Recycling Show Europe: Full Conference Programme now online
Held in two theatres for the first time this year, the free event will provide a holistic view of the entire plastics recycling value chain, bringing together political leaders, major brands and the plastics recycling and manufacturing industry.
Political & Legislative Developments
Vivianne Heijnen, Minister for the Environment, Government of the Netherlands, will deliver the keynote address at the opening session entitled Plastics Recycling in Europe - paving the way towards circularity. Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe, will be chairing and presenting this session, which will look at the latest political and legislative developments in plastics recycling. The panel will be joined by Wolfgang Trunk, Economic Analyst - Legislation, DG Environment at the European Commission and Lena Stig, Scientific Officer at the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency.
Design for Recycling
Design for recycling remains as crucial as ever in improving the circularity of plastics. Confirmed speakers for the Design Matters: Recyclability is the first step towards circularity', include Johannes Daae, Head of Development at Gront Punkt; Scott Trenor, Technical Director at the Association of Post Consumer Plastics Recyclers (APR); and Fabrizio Di Gregorio, Technical Director at Plastics Recyclers Europe.
Materials Focus Sessions
The highly popular Materials Focus sessions will examine the challenges, issues and opportunities within the mechanical recycling sector, covering PET, PVC and engineering plastics, polyolefin waste streams and polypropylene (PP) recycling. Major brand representatives attending these sessions include those from Alpla, Electrolux, Ford Otosan, Berry and Valdelia.
Chemical Recycling Sessions
Sven Saura, Vice President, Solid Waste Recycling at Veolia, will provide a future market outlook for chemical recycling, together with Jesper van Berkel, PET Technology & Business Manager at Indorama and Lia Voermans, Director Innovation Strategy at Brightland Chemelot Campus. Additionally, a panel discussion on the latest technological developments in chemical recycling will be organised with representatives from Ghent University, NextChem and Mura Technology.
Global Market Factors
Samuele Furfari, Professor of Geopolitics and Energy Policy at ESCP London, joins Paulina Brzezicka, Advisor Innovation & Digital Finance Advisory at the European Investment Bank, Gian de Belder, Technical Director - R&D Packaging Sustainability at Procter & Gamble, and his colleague Adam Selby, Purchases Director - Global Resins & Sustainability, for a session on The push and pull factors impacting the market: working towards a carbon neutral Europe. Tom Hesselink, Partner Strategy - Deal & Growth at KPMG, will present From waste to commodity.
Speakers addressing the key issues of traceability. Transparency. Trust of Recycled Plastic will include Adrian Sen, Packaging Sustainability and Innovation Manager at Colgate, Lena Lundberg, Public Affairs and Regulatory Director at Trioworld and Mireia Boada, Project Manager at Plastics Recyclers Europe.
PRSE event sponsors will also present on a wide range of innovations in plastics recycling technology and the wider circular economy including:
- Recycling market standardization myth or reality? by Edouard Garreau, cofounder of Platinum sponsor Poly to Poly
- How to close the recycling gap together? Latest circular plastics technologies and solutions by Dr. Jens Hamprecht, Director Global Plastics Steering Committee at BASF SE and Adrian Vogel, Business Development Manager at trinamiX GmbH
- Advanced Recycling: Providing a Sustainable Solution by Oliver Borek, Chief Commercial Officer at MURA Technology
Enable full circularity for plastics through innovation and partnerships by Reinier de Graaf, Director Feedstock Strategy Europe at Eastman
- Finger on the PULSE - Chemical Recycling at Neste by Outi Teräs Head of Technology Commercialization for Chemical Recycling at Neste
- Innovations for a new era of recycling by Manfred Hackl, CEO EREMA Group GmbH
- Increasing efficiency in flake-sorting applications by Alberto Piovesan, Segment Manager Plastics at TOMRA Recycling
- Filtration in rPET spinning - How BBE’s inline filter cleaning system brings efficiency and ecology into rPET finefiltration by Matthias Schmitz Head of Engineering Recycling Technology at BB Engineering GmbH
- Innovative Block Copolymer Solutions to Enhance Sustainability and Circular Economy by Freddy Vervoot, Senior Scientist at Kraton Polymers
- Waste Plastics Advanced Recycling Solutions – Pathway to True Circularity by Stephane Fedou, Director Plastic Circular Economy at Axens
- Additives enabling the circular economy – a case study in PET and polyolefins by Jeroen Frederix, Market Development Manager – Circular Economy at SI Group
The Plastics Recycling Show Europe is specifically designed for plastics recycling professionals and all those involved in the sustainable use of plastics. The event brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A wide cross-section of the industry is represented at the event, including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, mechanical and chemical plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations. A new feature area on chemical recycling will take visitors through the history and latest innovations in chemical recycling in a timeline with video displays.
For full details of the conference programme and to register to attend visit the PRSE website.