The Plastics Recycling Show Europe is specifically designed for plastics recycling professionals and all those involved in the sustainable use of plastics. The event brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A wide cross-section of the industry is represented at the event, including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, mechanical and chemical plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations. A new feature area on chemical recycling will take visitors through the history and latest innovations in chemical recycling in a timeline with video displays.

For full details of the conference programme and to register to attend visit the PRSE website.