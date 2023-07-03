The recently launched report of the National Environmental Services Survey is a comprehensive examination of the nation's most pressing environmental concerns. The findings of the survey, which reveal critical issues and opportunities in the environmental sector, will be the focus of the upcoming Environmental Services & Solutions Expo (ESS) - the largest gathering of environmental professionals in the UK. The Expo takes place at the NEC, Birmingham on 13-14 September.

The National Environmental Services Survey has been carried out in close collaboration with experts and stakeholders from across the country. Through their valuable contributions, we have gathered extensive data, insights and unique perspectives to gain a deep understanding of environmental challenges and promote effective solutions.



The full report is available here.

