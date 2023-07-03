Examination of environmental concerns : National Environmental Services Survey urges collaborative action at Environmental Services & Solutions Expo
The recently launched report of the National Environmental Services Survey is a comprehensive examination of the nation's most pressing environmental concerns. The findings of the survey, which reveal critical issues and opportunities in the environmental sector, will be the focus of the upcoming Environmental Services & Solutions Expo (ESS) - the largest gathering of environmental professionals in the UK. The Expo takes place at the NEC, Birmingham on 13-14 September.
The National Environmental Services Survey has been carried out in close collaboration with experts and stakeholders from across the country. Through their valuable contributions, we have gathered extensive data, insights and unique perspectives to gain a deep understanding of environmental challenges and promote effective solutions.
The full report is available here.
The key findings
The survey's key findings include that only 11% of environmental professionals believe the government will meet its target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. This finding highlights the urgent need for accelerated action and collaborative efforts to tackle climate change.
In addition, the survey highlights greenwashing as the aspect of the sector that most environmental professionals would like to see changed. This finding underlines the importance of transparency and genuine sustainability efforts to build trust and create lasting environmental impact.
In addition, for the second year in a row, image and perception have been identified as key concerns within the environmental sector. The survey results underline the need for effective communication and public engagement to shape positive narratives around environmental initiatives.
Sustainable planning
Encouragingly, 80% of the organisations surveyed either have a net-zero strategy or are planning to implement one. This demonstrates a widespread commitment to tackling the climate crisis and transitioning to a greener, more sustainable future.
The survey also revealed that funding, rising costs and budget pressures are prominent challenges facing environmental professionals today. This reflects the current economic climate, with rising energy costs against a backdrop of post-pandemic recovery. Addressing these barriers is critical to ensuring the continuity of environmental initiatives and driving meaningful change.
Environmental professionals, stakeholders and the wider community are invited to actively engage with the survey results at the Environmental Services & Solutions Expo. The event will provide a platform for like-minded individuals to network, share best practice and collectively shape the future of environmental services.
By using the insights and knowledge gained from the National Environmental Services Survey, the organisers aim to stimulate discussion, facilitate collaboration and make significant progress towards a greener, more sustainable future.
For more information about the National Environmental Services Survey and the Environmental Services & Solutions Expo, please contact info@ess-expo.co.uk.