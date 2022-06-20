Ash Conditioning – A demanding application requires a robust solution

Ash conditioners combine dry ash and water/acidic liquors to produce a damp product that can be handled in a dust free state as well as neutralising the alkaline material. Although this makes the ash easier to handle, it brings its own challenges.

Know Your Material

An important part of solids handling is understanding the material. The insight gained through testing – ashes have low density and high friction – provides a useful basis for designing the equipment. Normally the impact of the equipment on the solid is given most consideration, however, many conditioned ashes are very hard wearing making material selection equally crucial.



Recently Ajax supplied Castle Environmental with an ash conditioner for its recycling plant. On the project Thomas Evans, project manager, said, “Installing the Ajax ash conditioner allows us to divert more waste away from landfill and meet our target of recycling more APCr.”

APCr is an awkward, abrasive material that when conditioned can form a 'grinding paste'. To mitigate the effect on the conditioner Ajax used augers with paddles made from wear-resistant steel to increase service life. Another service-enhancing feature is employing bolt-on paddles, allowing each paddle to be easily replaced rather than the whole auger.