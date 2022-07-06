Regarding the waste pickers: basically, you also help to improve their level of income with this system?

That is precisely the case, yes. Imagine I was a waste picker: I would get an extra amount of money and with that surplus I can add 30 to 40 per cent to my monthly income. Waste pickers have an additional source of income. For instance, someone who works in an office building can leave the building at the end of the day with a given amount of packaging to deliver to an ecological collection point: an eco-point, as we call it. A food delivery company could also remove their packaging after the food has been delivered.

The Recicla+ programme has already held its first reverse auction. This is an unprecedented innovative initiative, unseen anywhere else in the world. It is a formula by which we assign responsibility to the sellers of the product, and those who are ultimately responsible for placing that packaging in nature. The companies are themselves not in a position to collect that waste, so they make the money available to be deducted from their recycling credits. At that point the companies will enter into a sector-wide agreement to make sure their goals can be achieved for each kind of waste.

Roughly speaking, it works just like the carbon market. If you release CO2 into the atmosphere, you must offset your emissions. The same is true of what we intend for plastic and glass. This means that the companies will be injecting money into this chain, which will in turn be in a position to collect more and more packaging and so you will be creating green job opportunities. This would be an additional source of income, not the person’s main occupation.

Brazil has also launched a methane credits system. How can this help to improve waste management in Brazil?

The federal government entered into the methane pledge at COP26, as was the case for more than 100 countries. Brazil is the world’s number one country to establish a specific methane development programme by reducing federal taxes to zero for the purchase of equipment and also for the setting up of biogas and biomethane plants. We have also included methane projects to benefit the international climate fund. And we have also established the innovative methane credits programme in Brazil’s regulated domestic carbon market, which was formally established at the end of May, as a result of which you will be able to trade methane-specific credits. When you introduce methane credits, it means you are bringing additional revenue for projects: projects that would otherwise not be economically feasible. And with the additional revenues from the methane credits, you are able to speed up the implementation of these projects and the overall development of such projects.

How important is biomethane for Brazil’s energy self-sufficiency?

Biomethane can replace diesel oil in up to 30 per cent of Brazilian domestic consumption, and ultimately eliminate diesel oil imports into Brazil while reducing overall methane emissions by up to 30 per cent as a result. Currently, Brazil taps into only 1.5 per cent of organic waste.

How many biomethane plants are planned or are necessary to reach this 30 per cent target?

Sugar and ethanol production plants currently have projects under way to the tune of roughly USD 5 to 7 billion. In addition to these large-scale sugar and ethanol projects, we will also have smaller projects related to the agribusiness industry: poultry raising, animal husbandry and dairy farming industries.