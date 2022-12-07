Globally only 9% of plastic gets recycled. That is the result of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) first Global Plastics Outlook, which was published earlier this year.



To be precise 15% of plastic waste is collected for recycling but 40% of that is disposed of as residues. 50% ends up in landfill, 19% is incinerated, and 22% goes into uncontrolled dumpsites, is burned in open pits, or ends up in the environment, especially in poorer countries.



According to the outlook, plastic consumption has quadrupled over the past 30 years. Global plastics production doubled from 2000 to 2019 to reach 460 million tonnes. Plastics also account for 3.4% of global greenhouse gas emissions and are on track to unleash more emissions than coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade.

With the increase in plastic production also global plastic waste generation more than doubled from 2000 to 2019 to 353 million tonnes. The OECD report states that nearly two-thirds of plastic waste comes from plastics with lifetimes of under five years, with 40% coming from packaging, 12% from consumer goods, and 11% from clothing and textiles.