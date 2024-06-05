The figures prove its success: from October 2023 to March 2024, a collection volume of 120.33 tonnes (9.1 million capsules) was achieved in the pilot regions of Upper Austria, Krems-Land and Schwechat, an increase of 22 per cent across all locations. Due to its great success, the pilot project has been extended until the end of June 2024. ‘The positive outcome of our coffee capsule recycling project with ARA, in which manufacturers, retailers and the packaging industry are involved, shows the incredible leverage we are creating with a strong alliance. The motivation to participate and collect on the part of consumers proves the enormous potential that innovative and circular solutions have for Austria's circular economy,’ says Paul Unterluggauer, Vice President of the Austrian Coffee and Tea Association.



The coffee pod recycling project raises awareness among the general public and partners along the entire value chain. ARA CEO Harald Hauke is convinced: ‘By making consumers aware of how many valuable raw materials are contained in a single small coffee capsule and the impact of correct collection, we are taking a significant step towards conserving resources. The 22 per cent increase in collected coffee capsules shows how well our coffee capsule recycling project has been received. With projects like these, we are offering the industry new raw materials.’

The collected capsules are processed at the new SECCON recycling plant in Pettenbach, Upper Austria: Coffee and capsules are separated and processed into valuable raw materials. The colourful capsules are converted back into pure aluminium or plastic for new products. The coffee grounds are suitable for use as bio-fertiliser, oil binding agent, biogas or even for the production of new furniture, as a research project by ARA in cooperation with the Salzburg University of Applied Sciences - Campus Kuchl shows.

