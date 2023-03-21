What happens to all that metal that is left behind in the bottom ash after incineration? On the one hand, you can make a golden ring out of it, as the European Suppliers of Waste-to-Energy Technology (ESWET) has calculated:

One tonne of municipal waste leaves an average of 180-250 kg of bottom ash. An average of 0.008 grams of gold can be recovered from this bottom ash. An average engagement ring weighs 5 grams, depending on its design. In 2018, the average European produced around 492 kg of municipal waste, of which around a third was treated in a waste-to-energy plant. It would therefore take the annual residual waste of around 650 Europeans to make one golden ring.