The global demand for UCO is set to surge as aviation fuel targets take effect. Ryanair's goal to run 12.5% of its flights on UCO by 2030 would require all the UCO in Europe. Meeting global SAF targets in 2030 would necessitate at least double the UCO that can be collected in the US, Europe, and China combined, the study indicates.



The study also highlights potential fraud. While China's collection capacity and export levels seem to align, the existence of a large illegal gutter oil market suggests significant domestic consumption of UCO. This implies that China might be using and exporting more UCO than it collects, raising suspicions of virgin vegetable oil being mislabeled as waste oil.



Data shows that Malaysia, a major palm oil producer, exports three times more UCO than it collects. Much of this UCO passes through the Netherlands or goes to the UK, which has one of the highest SAF targets. Delaney added, "The fact Malaysia exports three times more UCO than it collects shows that fraud is almost certainly happening on a mass scale. With Malaysia being one of the world’s largest palm oil producers, it would heavily indicate that UCO is simply a backdoor for palm." As is well known, palm oil production is strongly linked to deforestation.



Stratas' data also indicates that collecting UCO in Asia is about 30% cheaper than in Europe. Over the past two years, the European biofuels market has been inundated with UCO imports from China, causing the market price to plummet from around € 2,250 per tonne to € 1,100.

T&E suggests that Europe could potentially double its UCO collection if cheap Chinese imports were reduced.



Stratas attributes the influx of adulterated UCO and UCO biodiesel in Europe to a mix of self-declarations and inadequate testing of raw materials at biofuel production sites. T&E calls for the EU to move away from independent, industry-led voluntary schemes towards stricter EU and national government regulation and controls. Additionally, T&E urges governments to exclude imported UCO from sustainability targets to prevent the mislabeling of virgin oils like palm as 'used.'