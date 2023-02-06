The Danish deposit system is one of the most efficient in the world, and this is shown by the fact that the fee that producers and importers pay to have their bottles or cans handled in the deposit system has fallen dramatically in recent years. In fact, the fee for aluminium cans is 0 cents, making aluminium cans the first packaging category to be 100% circular economically. In addition to efficiencies, this is due to an increasing demand for recyclable materials in the high food quality that comes from the Danish Return System.



"We still have a goal that both cans and bottles in the deposit system should be 100% circular economic, and by having achieved that for cans, we are well on our way. Many food manufacturers are turning their attention to the market for recyclable material these years, and that makes the materials from our deposit system very attractive. At the same time, it shows that environment and economy are not necessarily opposites, but can go hand in hand in a circular economic business", says Lars Krejberg Petersen.