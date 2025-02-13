The findings of the survey are vital in shaping the Environment Agency's strategic priorities, and the actions taken have resulted in the total number of illegal waste sites in operation falling to 344 last year - the lowest total on record. It has never been more important to gather more information on waste crime to ensure that this number continues to fall - not least because it is estimated to cost the economy in England a staggering £1 billion a year.

Steve Molyneux, Deputy Director of Waste and Resources Regulation at the Environment Agency, said: “With an estimated 18% of waste illegally managed we know that activities like illegal waste burning and shipping, mis-describing waste, and operating illegal sites cost the economy £1 billion a year.

Our National Waste Crime Survey is crucial for understanding the scale of these crimes and gathering insights from those directly affected. I encourage everyone impacted by waste crime to take part.

Your insight will enable us to continue to target waste criminals, stopping them from impacting our environment, communities, the legitimate waste management industry, and the economy.”

Waste Minister Mary Creagh added: “Waste criminals are a scourge on society, affecting rural and urban communities equally.

They make huge profits at the expense of the law-abiding majority, by not paying tax – not to mention the costs of cleaning up after them and making people feel unsafe in their neighbourhoods.

I urge people to take part in the Environment Agency’s survey to help us crack down on waste criminals and protect the environment.

The Environment Agency encourages all stakeholders to participate and help promote the survey to others who can help.”

The survey will be open for three weeks from 3 February 2025 and can be accessed online.