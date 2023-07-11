The new rules aim to facilitate a circular economy by regulating batteries throughout their life cycle. The regulation therefore sets end-of-life requirements, including collection targets and obligations, material recovery targets and extended producer responsibility.



Collection targets for producers of waste portable batteries:

63% by the end of 2027

73% by the end of 2030

Specific collection target for waste batteries used in light vehicles:

51% by the end of 2028

61% by the end of 2031

Target for lithium recovery from waste batteries:

50% by the end of 2027

80% by the end of 2031, which may be amended by delegated acts depending on market and technological developments and the availability of lithium.

Mandatory minimum levels of recycled content for industrial, SLI and EV batteries:

These are initially set at 16% for cobalt, 85% for lead, 6% for lithium and 6% for nickel. Batteries will have to be accompanied by recycled content documentation.

Recycling efficiency target:

80% by the end of 2025 for nickel-cadmium batteries

50% by the end of 2025 for other waste batteries

The regulation stipulates that portable batteries incorporated into equipment should be removable and replaceable by the end-user by 2027, allowing sufficient time for operators to adapt the design of their products to this requirement. This is an important provision for consumers. Portable batteries will have to be replaceable by an independent professional.