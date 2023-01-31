The European Commission decided to refer Slovakia to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to rehabilitate and close a certain number of landfills that do not comply with the requirements of the Landfill Directive, the Commission said in a statement.

The Directive lays down standards for the treating and disposing of waste in landfills. It aims to prevent or reduce as far as possible negative effects, in particular on surface water, groundwater, soil, air, and human health, of the landfilling of waste by introducing stringent technical requirements for waste and landfills. Under the Directive, only safe and controlled landfill activities should be carried out in Europe.



According to the Directive, Member States had to close old landfills by 16 July 2009 unless a decision authorising further operation of the landfill was taken by the competent authority based on an adequate conditioning plan explaining how the requirements of the Directive are to be met. Before closure, landfills need to undergo rehabilitation to ensure that they will not cause any significant adverse effects. They can only be considered as definitively closed after the competent authority has carried out the final on-site inspection, assessed all documents submitted by the operator and approved the closure and rehabilitation.