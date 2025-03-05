Waste Crime : Fly-tipping in England: A growing crisis
The latest fly-tipping statistics for England, covering the 2023/24 period, present a concerning picture of illegal waste disposal across the country. According to newly released data by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA), local authorities had to contend with over 1.15 million incidents of fly-tipping—a troubling 6% increase from the previous year. This ongoing issue continues to blight local environments, burden public resources, and pose significant challenges for waste management professionals.
Dan Cooke, Director of Policy, Communications and External Affairs of CIWM (the Chartered Institution of Waste Management), has emphasized the severity of the problem, stating: “Each and every one of these incidents causes misery to local communities and directly damages local environments and economies.”
The scale and impact of fly-tipping
The statistics reveal that household waste is at the core of the problem, accounting for 60% of all fly-tipping incidents. The majority of these cases involve waste amounts no larger than a small van load. However, of greater concern is the notable rise in large-scale fly-tipping. Incidents involving a tipper lorry load or more have surged by 11% year-on-year, reaching 47,000 cases in 2023/24. The cost of clearing these substantial waste dumps is staggering, amounting to £13 million in taxpayer-funded expenses.
The environmental and economic repercussions of fly-tipping cannot be overstated. Illegally dumped waste contaminates local ecosystems, poses risks to wildlife, and diminishes the aesthetic value of affected areas. It also places a financial strain on local councils that must allocate resources to address the problem rather than invest in essential public services.
The enforcement gap
Despite the growing scale of fly-tipping, enforcement measures remain inadequate. The latest data shows that action was taken in only around 50% of recorded incidents. In 2023/24, local authorities issued approximately 63,000 fixed penalty notices, but only 1,378 court fines were imposed—an alarmingly low figure considering the extent of the problem. The average fine issued was £530, raising concerns that current penalties may not be severe enough to serve as an effective deterrent.
Dan Cooke has called for stronger enforcement, stating: “This shows that far too many people are getting away with it—either acting out of laziness, lack of information, or deliberately breaking the law.” He further stressed the need for greater investment in enforcement, improved public awareness, and better coordination among relevant agencies to curb the problem before it worsens.
The need for a unified approach
Fly-tipping is a waste crime that requires a concerted effort from multiple stakeholders. Local authorities, regulatory bodies, and waste management professionals must work collaboratively to implement more robust preventive measures. Public education campaigns can play a crucial role in ensuring that individuals understand their legal responsibilities regarding waste disposal. Additionally, making it easier for households to access affordable and convenient waste disposal services could reduce the temptation to resort to illegal dumping.
CIWM remains committed to supporting the fight against fly-tipping by working alongside partners to enhance training, share best practices, and promote responsible waste management. As Cooke affirms, “CIWM will continue to work with partners to provide training and share best practice in driving towards maintaining high standards and responsible waste management, and to highlight how we can all play a part by being vigilant against the scourge of fly-tippers and the environmental, social, and economic damage they cause.”
The 2023/24 fly-tipping statistics serve as a stark reminder that more decisive action is needed to combat this issue. Stricter penalties, increased enforcement, and greater public engagement are crucial to reversing the upward trend in illegal waste dumping. Waste management professionals, local authorities, and policymakers must unite in their efforts to address fly-tipping. As the sector looks forward, it is essential to adopt a proactive approach, leveraging innovation, policy reform, and public cooperation to make meaningful progress.
Key points
- In 2023/24, local authorities in England dealt with 1.15 million fly-tipping incidents, an increase of 6% on the 1.08 million reported in 2022/23.
- 60% of fly-tipping incidents involved household waste. The total number was 688,000 in 2023/24, an increase of 5% from 654,000 incidents in 2022/23.
- The most common location for fly-tipping was the highway (pavements and roads), which accounted for 37% of total incidents in 2023/24. There were 427,000 incidents on highways in 2023/24, a decrease of 1% from 433,000 in 2022/23.
- The most common size category for fly-tipping incidents in 2023/24 was the equivalent of a 'small van load' (31% of total incidents), followed by the equivalent of a 'car boot or less' (28%).
- 47,000 or around 4% of total incidents were equivalent to a 'tipper lorry load' or larger, an increase of 11% from 42,000 in 2022/23. These large fly-tipping incidents cost local authorities in England £13.1 million to clear in 2023/24.
- Local authorities carried out 528,000 enforcement actions in 2023/24, down slightly from 530,000 in 2022/23.
- The number of fixed penalty notices issued in 2023/24 was 63,000, a decrease of 5% from 67,000 in 2022/23. This is the second most common action after investigations, accounting for 12% of all actions in 2023/24.
- The average court fine increased from £526 in 2022/23 to £530 in 2023/24. The total number of court fines fell by 8% from 1,491 in 2022/23 to 1,378 in 2023/24, with the total value of these fines falling by 7% from £785,000 to £730,000.