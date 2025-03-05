Fly-tipping is a waste crime that requires a concerted effort from multiple stakeholders. Local authorities, regulatory bodies, and waste management professionals must work collaboratively to implement more robust preventive measures. Public education campaigns can play a crucial role in ensuring that individuals understand their legal responsibilities regarding waste disposal. Additionally, making it easier for households to access affordable and convenient waste disposal services could reduce the temptation to resort to illegal dumping.

CIWM remains committed to supporting the fight against fly-tipping by working alongside partners to enhance training, share best practices, and promote responsible waste management. As Cooke affirms, “CIWM will continue to work with partners to provide training and share best practice in driving towards maintaining high standards and responsible waste management, and to highlight how we can all play a part by being vigilant against the scourge of fly-tippers and the environmental, social, and economic damage they cause.”

The 2023/24 fly-tipping statistics serve as a stark reminder that more decisive action is needed to combat this issue. Stricter penalties, increased enforcement, and greater public engagement are crucial to reversing the upward trend in illegal waste dumping. Waste management professionals, local authorities, and policymakers must unite in their efforts to address fly-tipping. As the sector looks forward, it is essential to adopt a proactive approach, leveraging innovation, policy reform, and public cooperation to make meaningful progress.