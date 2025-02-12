The approval of this initiative by the European Commission marks a significant milestone. The scheme was rigorously evaluated under EU State aid rules, particularly Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU (TFEU) and the 2022 Guidelines on State aid for climate, environmental protection, and energy (CEEAG). Notably, this is the first State aid program assessed under Section 4.4 of the CEEAG, which specifically promotes resource efficiency and the circular economy.

The Commission’s assessment concluded that the scheme is both necessary and appropriate. Without such public support, many businesses would lack the financial incentive to invest in chemical recycling. Moreover, the initiative includes safeguards to ensure fair competition, as aid is provided on a non-discriminatory basis across all sectors, and financial assistance is strictly limited to the necessary investment costs.

"The approved French scheme will support investments for chemical recycling of plastics. It will contribute to the EU’s objective of reaching climate neutrality by 2050, by promoting the use of existing resources through efficiency and circular economy practices. At the same time, the scheme will ensure that any potential competition distortions will be kept to a minimum," said Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition.