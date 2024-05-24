The two scientists investigated depolymerisation pathways using ethylene glycol, methanol or water to produce monomers that can be purified from additives, impurities and colourants in plastic waste and then converted back into recycled PET polymer. Prior to their study, most of the work that has been done on the chemical depolymerisation of PET has focused only on the chemical aspect. However, this research thoroughly assesses the thermodynamics, chemistry, purification, waste management, and sustainable design of PET depolymerisation processes.



The research team developed a complete simulation model of four depolymerisation processes, quantifying the mass and energy balances together with the energy requirements and carbon dioxide emissions, which provides a quantitative basis for industrial practitioners interested in depolymerisation to further develop sustainable depolymerisation processes.

“There are many different ways PET can be depolymerized and there are three that are being actively developed for commercial use, and we demonstrate how these different methods compare from a chemical processing standpoint,” McNeeley said.



Their findings also suggest key areas for researchers to focus on in order to meaningfully advance plastics recycling and make new recycling technologies commercially viable. “One of the greatest challenges with mechanical recycling is that certain dyes and impurities cannot be removed,” McNeely said. “A lot of effort must be made in the sorting and cleaning of waste PET that can be mechanically recycled. Converting the polymer to a monomer opens up a number of purification pathways and allows waste PET of theoretically any quality to be recycled. It also opens up the possibility to recycle other PET materials such as packaging and textiles, which actually comprise the majority of PET end use.”