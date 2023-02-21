Fulcrum BioEnergy, a clean energy company pioneering the production of renewable, drop-in transportation fuels from landfill waste, announced that its UK subsidiary, Fulcrum BioEnergy, Ltd., has been awarded a grant of approximately £16.8 million ($20.2 million) from the UK Department for Transport's Advanced Fuels Fund. The grant, which will run until 2025, will support the development of Fulcrum NorthPoint, a waste-to-sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility to be located in Cheshire in the North West of England. The grant will be used to fund engineering activities for the plant, which is expected to have the capacity to convert approximately 600,000 tonnes of residual waste into approximately 100 million litres of low-carbon SAF per year when it becomes operational in 2027.



Fulcrum recently announced the successful production of low-carbon synthetic crude oil from landfill waste at its Sierra BioFuels Plant, the world's first commercial-scale waste-to-fuels facility, located outside of Reno, Nevada in the US. Fulcrum expects to apply a standardised, scalable, low-cost approach to larger future projects, including Fulcrum NorthPoint, by replicating the successful process at Sierra, which is protected by patents and leverages the intellectual property developed by the Company in the engineering and commissioning of this first-of-its-kind facility.