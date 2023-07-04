The Eco.Ge.Ri plant was designed and built in record time and completed on schedule in just three months. Due to the tight schedule, installation was carried out while the building was still under construction. STADLER's careful planning and coordination with the construction companies involved on site ensured that the plant could be commissioned on time, with commissioning scheduled for 6 June 2022.



For Luciano Porcarelli, this capacity was an outstanding advantage in this project, who most appreciated "without a doubt, STADLER's flexibility in dealing with all the difficulties we had in building a new plant with several construction companies working at the same time. Their experience in complicated assemblies was really helpful".