Currently, approximately 60% of single-use beverage packaging is being collected in Ireland for recycling purposes. The Deposit Return Scheme in Ireland has the potential to reduce littering and increase Ireland’s recycling rates by 30%. These numbers will result in reduced landfill waste and significantly support the protection of the environment.

The Irish DRS administrator is the company Re-turn, the entire scheme is powered by a software solution from Sensoneo. This end-to-end and ready-to-integrate software for DRS gathers data from all sources and enables seamless integration between all stakeholders within the process chain. SW is built on cloud-based infrastructure and is agnostic with any return vending machine. Ireland is already the sixth country with the software solution from Sensoneo. The company won all the last 6 tenders for DRS in Europe, most recently in Austria, and successfully implemented the IT solution for the world's largest centralized DRS in Romania, and DRS systems in Slovakia, Malta, and Hungary. The IT system for the Irish DRS was implemented in only 11 months since the project kicked off in March 2023.